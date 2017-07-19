Staff Sergeant Joshua Michael Snowden

United States Marine Corps Staff Sergeant Joshua M. Snowden died serving his country on Monday, July 10, 2017.

Snowden was born in Abilene, Texas on July 22, 1985 to Gay Hayslett and Michael Snowden. He played lacrosse at Highland Park High School and immediately enlisted in the United States Marine Corps Reserves later graduating from Texas State University in 2010.

Joshua, or simply “Snow” by all who knew him, was a man who loved God, his family and friends, and his country. He was an avid lover of Texas Country music, grilling steaks, and working on his truck – all at the same time whenever possible.

His father, Michael, mother, Gay, and second father, Rick, as well as his sister, Sara, and brothers Drew, Tyler, Greg, and Bryan survive him. He is preceded in death by his older brother Eric Snowden and by both sets of grandparents.

His death is a shock to family and friends; however there is comfort knowing he is in heaven with the Father and reunited in spirit with his brother.

A memorial fund has been set up in honor of United States Marine Corps Staff Sergeant Joshua M. Snowden. Complete the form below to make a contribution.